40 E 9th St #1618

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking pool garage sauna dogs allowed

Phenomenal 1bd on 9th st AVAILABLE NOW! - Bright 1bed condo with awesome views! Garage parking included! AvailableJuly 1st. Gallery kitchen features dishwasher, great storage, and stainless steel appliances in this condo on the 16th floor. Separate dining room, in unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors. Enjoy gym, sundeck w/whirlpool, sauna, party room, cleaners and doorman in the building. Walk to L, Michigan ave, shops and restaurants. Jog or bike to Lakefront. Heat and AC, water, sewer, and basic cable included



AVAILABLE NOW!



$45 App fee (per person)

Tenants pay for electricity

Must have 650+ Credit

No previous evictions or collections



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4126697)