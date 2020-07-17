All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 40 E 9th St #1618.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
40 E 9th St #1618
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

40 E 9th St #1618

40 E 9th St · (630) 802-4878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

40 E 9th St, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 40 E 9th St #1618 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
dogs allowed
Phenomenal 1bd on 9th st AVAILABLE NOW! - Bright 1bed condo with awesome views! Garage parking included! AvailableJuly 1st. Gallery kitchen features dishwasher, great storage, and stainless steel appliances in this condo on the 16th floor. Separate dining room, in unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors. Enjoy gym, sundeck w/whirlpool, sauna, party room, cleaners and doorman in the building. Walk to L, Michigan ave, shops and restaurants. Jog or bike to Lakefront. Heat and AC, water, sewer, and basic cable included

AVAILABLE NOW!

$45 App fee (per person)
Tenants pay for electricity
Must have 650+ Credit
No previous evictions or collections

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4126697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 E 9th St #1618 have any available units?
40 E 9th St #1618 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 E 9th St #1618 have?
Some of 40 E 9th St #1618's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 E 9th St #1618 currently offering any rent specials?
40 E 9th St #1618 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 E 9th St #1618 pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 E 9th St #1618 is pet friendly.
Does 40 E 9th St #1618 offer parking?
Yes, 40 E 9th St #1618 offers parking.
Does 40 E 9th St #1618 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 E 9th St #1618 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 E 9th St #1618 have a pool?
Yes, 40 E 9th St #1618 has a pool.
Does 40 E 9th St #1618 have accessible units?
No, 40 E 9th St #1618 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 E 9th St #1618 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 E 9th St #1618 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 40 E 9th St #1618?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
2927 North Southport Ave.
2927 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
447 N Austin
447 N Austin Blvd
Chicago, IL 60644
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity