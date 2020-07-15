3943 N Janssen

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Stunning Southport 2 bed close to the Irving Park Brown line or Southport line. Tons of Southport shops, restuarants, Jewel and much more all within a 10 minute walking distance.This Stunning Southport 2 bed w/stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and brand new hardwood floors. It has a communal back porch area, perfect for grilling and spending time outside in the summer. Lots of natural sunlight, east facing windows overlooking a tree lined street. The apartment features ample closet space, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.This apartment is available now and is a great deal for the location! Call today.