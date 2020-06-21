3920 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613 Lakeview
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 1BD in Lake View w W/D in unit - Property Id: 282095
Renovated Lake View 1BD near the Brown Line In-Unit W/D Wood floors Stainless steel appliances Dishwasher Granite counters Reply today to set up a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282095 Property Id 282095
(RLNE5848011)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 N Ashland Ave have any available units?
3920 N Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 N Ashland Ave have?
Some of 3920 N Ashland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 N Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3920 N Ashland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 N Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 N Ashland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3920 N Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 3920 N Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3920 N Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 N Ashland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 N Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 3920 N Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3920 N Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3920 N Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 N Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 N Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.