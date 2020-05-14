3905 Francisco

Amenities
Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom FURNISHED duplex in Irving Park features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher. microwave, sun room or breakfast alcove, large living room, separate dining area, hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings with sky lights, ceiling fan, large carpeted bedrooms, great walk in closet space, master suite with private deck, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, updated bathrooms, central heat and air, in unit laundry, fenced in back yard with 2 grills! Close to Horner Park! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease