3905 Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

3905 Francisco

3905 N Francisco Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

3905 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom FURNISHED duplex in Irving Park features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher. microwave, sun room or breakfast alcove, large living room, separate dining area, hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings with sky lights, ceiling fan, large carpeted bedrooms, great walk in closet space, master suite with private deck, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, updated bathrooms, central heat and air, in unit laundry, fenced in back yard with 2 grills! Close to Horner Park! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Francisco have any available units?
3905 Francisco has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Francisco have?
Some of 3905 Francisco's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Francisco currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Francisco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Francisco pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Francisco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3905 Francisco offer parking?
No, 3905 Francisco does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Francisco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Francisco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Francisco have a pool?
No, 3905 Francisco does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Francisco have accessible units?
No, 3905 Francisco does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Francisco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Francisco has units with dishwashers.
