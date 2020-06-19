All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403

3900 North Pine Grove Avenue · (773) 904-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3900 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability



Studio

Unit 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 · Avail. Jun 26

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 Available 06/26/20 Updated Studio, 1 Bath for Rent In Wrigleyville Available Now! - This Home Being Freshly Updated & Conveniently Located You Do Not Want To Miss!
Features: new laminate hardwood floors, open living, dining and kitchen area, modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, ceramic bath with tub/shower combo, radiant heat, laundry in unit, intercom entry, balcony, indoor pool, community sun deck, street parking only, steps to the lake and transportation, 10 min walk to whole foods and the heart of Wrigelyville, 1 small dog or 1 cat is welcome with additional pet fees, please ask for more details. Call Holly at 773-904-7700 to set up a showing!
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 ONE TIME MOVE IN FEE AND $225 ADMINISTRATION FEE.

The building Home Owners Association also charges a one time move in fee of $300 to all new tenants moving into the property.

(RLNE3391438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 have any available units?
3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 have?
Some of 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 currently offering any rent specials?
3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 is pet friendly.
Does 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 offer parking?
No, 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 does not offer parking.
Does 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 have a pool?
Yes, 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 has a pool.
Does 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 have accessible units?
No, 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403?
What are you most curious about?
