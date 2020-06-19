Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

3900 N Pine Grove Ave. Unit 403 Available 06/26/20 Updated Studio, 1 Bath for Rent In Wrigleyville Available Now! - This Home Being Freshly Updated & Conveniently Located You Do Not Want To Miss!

Features: new laminate hardwood floors, open living, dining and kitchen area, modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, ceramic bath with tub/shower combo, radiant heat, laundry in unit, intercom entry, balcony, indoor pool, community sun deck, street parking only, steps to the lake and transportation, 10 min walk to whole foods and the heart of Wrigelyville, 1 small dog or 1 cat is welcome with additional pet fees, please ask for more details. Call Holly at 773-904-7700 to set up a showing!

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 ONE TIME MOVE IN FEE AND $225 ADMINISTRATION FEE.



The building Home Owners Association also charges a one time move in fee of $300 to all new tenants moving into the property.



(RLNE3391438)