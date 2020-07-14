3838 N. Broadway.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Imagine turning a building full of history and stories into a studio-filled home. Imagine the processes of adding thoughtful details from granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to a fitness room and sundeck.



Imagine yourself living at 3838 N. Broadwaywhere youll enjoy all those fresh, new-apartment perks in the midst of a neighborhood rife with vintage buildings. Being just steps away from all of the outdoorsy activities along the lakefront as well as the diverse spots that populate Broadway Avenue, means youll never miss an opportunity to be a part of the cuisine, culture and history that make Chicago such a unique home.