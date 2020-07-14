Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3838 N. Broadway.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
internet access
Imagine turning a building full of history and stories into a studio-filled home. Imagine the processes of adding thoughtful details from granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to a fitness room and sundeck.\n\nImagine yourself living at 3838 N. Broadwaywhere youll enjoy all those fresh, new-apartment perks in the midst of a neighborhood rife with vintage buildings. Being just steps away from all of the outdoorsy activities along the lakefront as well as the diverse spots that populate Broadway Avenue, means youll never miss an opportunity to be a part of the cuisine, culture and history that make Chicago such a unique home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3838 N. Broadway have any available units?
3838 N. Broadway offers studio floorplans starting at $915. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3838 N. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3838 N. Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Does 3838 N. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 N. Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 N. Broadway have a pool?
No, 3838 N. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3838 N. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3838 N. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 N. Broadway have units with dishwashers?