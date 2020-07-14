All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
3838 N. Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3838 N. Broadway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

3838 N. Broadway

3838 N Broadway · (312) 634-6021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3838 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$915

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3838 N. Broadway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Imagine turning a building full of history and stories into a studio-filled home. Imagine the processes of adding thoughtful details from granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to a fitness room and sundeck.\n\nImagine yourself living at 3838 N. Broadwaywhere youll enjoy all those fresh, new-apartment perks in the midst of a neighborhood rife with vintage buildings. Being just steps away from all of the outdoorsy activities along the lakefront as well as the diverse spots that populate Broadway Avenue, means youll never miss an opportunity to be a part of the cuisine, culture and history that make Chicago such a unique home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3838 N. Broadway have any available units?
3838 N. Broadway offers studio floorplans starting at $915. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 N. Broadway have?
Some of 3838 N. Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 N. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3838 N. Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 N. Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3838 N. Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3838 N. Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 3838 N. Broadway offers parking.
Does 3838 N. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 N. Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 N. Broadway have a pool?
No, 3838 N. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3838 N. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3838 N. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 N. Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3838 N. Broadway has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
7053 S St Lawrence Ave
7053 S Saint Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1326 W Diversey
1326 West Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St
Chicago, IL 60620
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College