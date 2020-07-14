Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

The history surrounding the Chicago Cubs is legendary filled with failure, hope and goats. And, 3834 N. Sheffield is home to a slice of that history, as a once hip apartment hotel for Cubs players in the early 1900s.







Today, the building has been renovated into studio apartments that are sure to be home to many new legends (just not involving goats). Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances modernize the gorgeous vintage details that remain from a glorious and distant era.







Being steps from public transit and all of the Wrigleyville happenings truly makes this Lakeview apartment a home run choice for your new Chicago home.