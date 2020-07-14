All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3834 N. Sheffield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3834 N. Sheffield
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

3834 N. Sheffield

3834 N Sheffield Ave · (773) 839-4329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3834 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

studio-1

$855

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3834 N. Sheffield.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
The history surrounding the Chicago Cubs is legendary filled with failure, hope and goats. And, 3834 N. Sheffield is home to a slice of that history, as a once hip apartment hotel for Cubs players in the early 1900s.\n\n \n\nToday, the building has been renovated into studio apartments that are sure to be home to many new legends (just not involving goats). Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances modernize the gorgeous vintage details that remain from a glorious and distant era.\n\n \n\nBeing steps from public transit and all of the Wrigleyville happenings truly makes this Lakeview apartment a home run choice for your new Chicago home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 N. Sheffield have any available units?
3834 N. Sheffield offers studio floorplans starting at $855. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3834 N. Sheffield have?
Some of 3834 N. Sheffield's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 N. Sheffield currently offering any rent specials?
3834 N. Sheffield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 N. Sheffield pet-friendly?
Yes, 3834 N. Sheffield is pet friendly.
Does 3834 N. Sheffield offer parking?
No, 3834 N. Sheffield does not offer parking.
Does 3834 N. Sheffield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3834 N. Sheffield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 N. Sheffield have a pool?
No, 3834 N. Sheffield does not have a pool.
Does 3834 N. Sheffield have accessible units?
No, 3834 N. Sheffield does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 N. Sheffield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 N. Sheffield has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3834 N. Sheffield?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
8401 S Ada
8401 S Ada St
Chicago, IL 60620
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
531 Deming Place
531 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity