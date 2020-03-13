All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3823 N Lakewood - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3823 N Lakewood - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

3823 N Lakewood - 1

3823 North Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3823 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1/2 Duplex down with 3 bedroom/ 2 bathrooms - Includes one parking space.
Great Wrigleyville location - Walk to the ballpark or Southport Corridor. Large rear common back yard and parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have any available units?
3823 N Lakewood - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3823 N Lakewood - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3823 N Lakewood - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 N Lakewood - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have a pool?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College