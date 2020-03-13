Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3823 N Lakewood - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3823 N Lakewood - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3823 N Lakewood - 1
3823 North Lakewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3823 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1/2 Duplex down with 3 bedroom/ 2 bathrooms - Includes one parking space.
Great Wrigleyville location - Walk to the ballpark or Southport Corridor. Large rear common back yard and parking available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have any available units?
3823 N Lakewood - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 3823 N Lakewood - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3823 N Lakewood - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 N Lakewood - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have a pool?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 N Lakewood - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3823 N Lakewood - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College