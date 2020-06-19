All apartments in Chicago
3812 North Lakewood Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

3812 North Lakewood Avenue

3812 North Lakewood Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3812 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2B 1B Unit with W/D in Chicago's Hot Wrigleyville Neighborhood Available 5/30
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood is available 5/30! Spacious rooms with hardwood floors and a kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and a dishwasher. Flooded with natural light, separate dining room and modern bathroom, W/D in unit, storage space, central A/C and heat system, PLUS a back deck with a yard to enjoy the summer! Parking with additional cost of $125 per spot. No pets.

Amenities:
Storage, Outdoor Space, Patio, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 North Lakewood Avenue have any available units?
3812 North Lakewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 North Lakewood Avenue have?
Some of 3812 North Lakewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 North Lakewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3812 North Lakewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 North Lakewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3812 North Lakewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3812 North Lakewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3812 North Lakewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3812 North Lakewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 North Lakewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 North Lakewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3812 North Lakewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3812 North Lakewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3812 North Lakewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 North Lakewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 North Lakewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
