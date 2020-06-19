3812 North Lakewood Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 2B 1B Unit with W/D in Chicago's Hot Wrigleyville Neighborhood Available 5/30

This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood is available 5/30! Spacious rooms with hardwood floors and a kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and a dishwasher. Flooded with natural light, separate dining room and modern bathroom, W/D in unit, storage space, central A/C and heat system, PLUS a back deck with a yard to enjoy the summer! Parking with additional cost of $125 per spot. No pets.



