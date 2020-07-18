All apartments in Chicago
3810 N Greenview Ave 3E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3810 N Greenview Ave 3E

3810 North Greenview Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3810 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3E · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit 3E Available 09/01/20 3810 N GREENVIEW AVE, #3E - Property Id: 312617

Must See Two Bedroom ~ Awesome Lakeview Location!
Location Location Location!!! Awesome two bedroom apartment for rent in a beautiful courtyard building within walking distance to Jewel, Wrigley Field, public transportation, restaurants and bars. Pet friendly! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3810-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-3e/312617
Property Id 312617

(RLNE5959646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E have any available units?
3810 N Greenview Ave 3E has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E have?
Some of 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E currently offering any rent specials?
3810 N Greenview Ave 3E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E is pet friendly.
Does 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E offer parking?
No, 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E does not offer parking.
Does 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E have a pool?
No, 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E does not have a pool.
Does 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E have accessible units?
No, 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 N Greenview Ave 3E has units with dishwashers.
