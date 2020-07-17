All apartments in Chicago
3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f

3739 North Greenview Avenue · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3739 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $3800 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 5BR/3BA Bedroom in Lake View - Property Id: 318645

This beautiful 5BR/3BA duplex in Southport Corridor featuring update kitchen w/ dishwasher, two separate living rooms, separate dining room, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, central AC and heating, and shared patio. And IN-UNIT Laundry! Cats and Dogs OK! ***Photos may be of a similar unit***- Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3739-n-greenview-ave-%23-1f-chicago-il/318645
Property Id 318645

(RLNE5936889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f have any available units?
3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f have?
Some of 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f currently offering any rent specials?
3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f pet-friendly?
Yes, 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f is pet friendly.
Does 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f offer parking?
No, 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f does not offer parking.
Does 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f have a pool?
No, 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f does not have a pool.
Does 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f have accessible units?
No, 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3739 N Greenview Ave # 1f has units with dishwashers.
