All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3738 South Hermitage Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3738 South Hermitage Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

3738 South Hermitage Avenue

3738 South Hermitage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3738 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60609
McKinley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have any available units?
3738 South Hermitage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have?
Some of 3738 South Hermitage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 South Hermitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3738 South Hermitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 South Hermitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60661
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St
Chicago, IL 60620
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College