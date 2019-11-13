Rent Calculator
3738 South Hermitage Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3738 South Hermitage Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3738 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60609
McKinley Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have any available units?
3738 South Hermitage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have?
Some of 3738 South Hermitage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3738 South Hermitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3738 South Hermitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 South Hermitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 South Hermitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 South Hermitage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
