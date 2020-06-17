All apartments in Chicago
3735 North Halsted Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

3735 North Halsted Street

3735 N Halsted St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1669944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3735 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 · Avail. now

$3,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Spacious two bed, two bath in the heart of Lakeview features updated kitchen with espresso cabinets & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, updated bathroom with upgraded faucets and finishes, plank flooring throughout entry, living space & kitchen, large bedrooms with designer carpeting, full size stackable in unit laundry, private balcony, and floor to ceiling glass windows with East/South views! Building features professionally landscaped sundeck, private dog park, outdoor heated pool & hot tub, fitness center, and garage parking is available!

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 North Halsted Street have any available units?
3735 North Halsted Street has a unit available for $3,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 North Halsted Street have?
Some of 3735 North Halsted Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 North Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
3735 North Halsted Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 North Halsted Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 North Halsted Street is pet friendly.
Does 3735 North Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 3735 North Halsted Street does offer parking.
Does 3735 North Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 North Halsted Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 North Halsted Street have a pool?
Yes, 3735 North Halsted Street has a pool.
Does 3735 North Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 3735 North Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 North Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 North Halsted Street has units with dishwashers.
