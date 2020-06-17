3735 North Halsted Street

Amenities
Spacious two bed, two bath in the heart of Lakeview features updated kitchen with espresso cabinets & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, updated bathroom with upgraded faucets and finishes, plank flooring throughout entry, living space & kitchen, large bedrooms with designer carpeting, full size stackable in unit laundry, private balcony, and floor to ceiling glass windows with East/South views! Building features professionally landscaped sundeck, private dog park, outdoor heated pool & hot tub, fitness center, and garage parking is available!
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
