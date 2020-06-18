Amenities
3735 N HALSTED ST, #0317 - Property Id: 313476
~Living In Luxury~ One Bedroom in Lakeview at HALSTED FLATS
Stunning NEW state-of-the-art building in the heart of Lakeview! Unit features plank flooring throughout entry, living space and kitchen, In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, stunning floor to ceiling windows, elegant interior lighting, designer carpet in bedrooms and balcony spaces with panoramic city views (in select units). Luxury amenities including friendly concierge, 24/7 maintenance, indoor parking, bike storage, outdoor heated pool and hot tub, sundeck, private dog park and more! 1 BR Apartment price from $2713. *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.* Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3735-n-halsted-st-chicago-il-unit-0317/313476
Property Id 313476
(RLNE5964708)