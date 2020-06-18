All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3735 N Halsted St 0317.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3735 N Halsted St 0317
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

3735 N Halsted St 0317

3735 N Halsted St · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3735 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 0317 · Avail. now

$2,713

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
3735 N HALSTED ST, #0317 - Property Id: 313476

~Living In Luxury~ One Bedroom in Lakeview at HALSTED FLATS
Stunning NEW state-of-the-art building in the heart of Lakeview! Unit features plank flooring throughout entry, living space and kitchen, In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, stunning floor to ceiling windows, elegant interior lighting, designer carpet in bedrooms and balcony spaces with panoramic city views (in select units). Luxury amenities including friendly concierge, 24/7 maintenance, indoor parking, bike storage, outdoor heated pool and hot tub, sundeck, private dog park and more! 1 BR Apartment price from $2713. *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.* Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3735-n-halsted-st-chicago-il-unit-0317/313476
Property Id 313476

(RLNE5964708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 N Halsted St 0317 have any available units?
3735 N Halsted St 0317 has a unit available for $2,713 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 N Halsted St 0317 have?
Some of 3735 N Halsted St 0317's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 N Halsted St 0317 currently offering any rent specials?
3735 N Halsted St 0317 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 N Halsted St 0317 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 N Halsted St 0317 is pet friendly.
Does 3735 N Halsted St 0317 offer parking?
Yes, 3735 N Halsted St 0317 offers parking.
Does 3735 N Halsted St 0317 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 N Halsted St 0317 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 N Halsted St 0317 have a pool?
Yes, 3735 N Halsted St 0317 has a pool.
Does 3735 N Halsted St 0317 have accessible units?
No, 3735 N Halsted St 0317 does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 N Halsted St 0317 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 N Halsted St 0317 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3735 N Halsted St 0317?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
1816 N Halsted
1816 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity