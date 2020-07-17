All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3731 N Kimball Ave 1N

3731 North Kimball Avenue · (312) 702-9578
Location

3731 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
3731 NORTH Kimball, #1N - Property Id: 310866

Must See Spacious 1BR Available ~ Great Location Close to Blue Line ~ Don't Miss Out!
New gut-rehab 1 bedroom unit in lovely courtyard building. Updates include granite counter-tops, SS appliances, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, and hardwood floors! Great location close to the Addison blue line, restaurants, and more! Pet friendly building.-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3731-n-kimball-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/310866
Property Id 310866

(RLNE5950549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N have any available units?
3731 N Kimball Ave 1N has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N have?
Some of 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N currently offering any rent specials?
3731 N Kimball Ave 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N is pet friendly.
Does 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N offer parking?
No, 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N does not offer parking.
Does 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N have a pool?
No, 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N does not have a pool.
Does 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N have accessible units?
No, 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3731 N Kimball Ave 1N has units with dishwashers.
