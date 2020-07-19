All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3722 W Irving Park Rd G

3722 West Irving Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

3722 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit G Available 07/15/20 Brand New Rehabbed 1 BR 1 B Irving Park Apartment - Property Id: 315220

Be the first to live in this brand new rehabbed 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Irving Park. Enjoy a large living room and separate dining room great for entertaining! The bedroom comfortably fits a queen size bed, bedroom furniture and has a large closet. Private laundry was just added steps outside the back of the apartment for ultimate convenience. Everything in the kitchen is brand new from the appliances, to the cabinets and the countertops. There is also more than enough room for a table/movable island in the kitchen if you need additional dining or food prep space. The common back yard provides the perfect space for lounging on summer days and nights. Exterior parking is available.
Property Id 315220

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 W Irving Park Rd G have any available units?
3722 W Irving Park Rd G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 W Irving Park Rd G have?
Some of 3722 W Irving Park Rd G's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 W Irving Park Rd G currently offering any rent specials?
3722 W Irving Park Rd G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 W Irving Park Rd G pet-friendly?
No, 3722 W Irving Park Rd G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3722 W Irving Park Rd G offer parking?
Yes, 3722 W Irving Park Rd G offers parking.
Does 3722 W Irving Park Rd G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 W Irving Park Rd G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 W Irving Park Rd G have a pool?
No, 3722 W Irving Park Rd G does not have a pool.
Does 3722 W Irving Park Rd G have accessible units?
No, 3722 W Irving Park Rd G does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 W Irving Park Rd G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 W Irving Park Rd G has units with dishwashers.
