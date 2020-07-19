3722 W Irving Park Rd G

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit G Available 07/15/20 Brand New Rehabbed 1 BR 1 B Irving Park Apartment - Property Id: 315220



Be the first to live in this brand new rehabbed 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Irving Park. Enjoy a large living room and separate dining room great for entertaining! The bedroom comfortably fits a queen size bed, bedroom furniture and has a large closet. Private laundry was just added steps outside the back of the apartment for ultimate convenience. Everything in the kitchen is brand new from the appliances, to the cabinets and the countertops. There is also more than enough room for a table/movable island in the kitchen if you need additional dining or food prep space. The common back yard provides the perfect space for lounging on summer days and nights. Exterior parking is available.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913514)