All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3720 Pine Grove 2E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3720 Pine Grove 2E
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

3720 Pine Grove 2E

3720 N Pine Grove Ave · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3720 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3720 N Pine Grove 2E - Property Id: 269659

RENOVATED Lakeview 1 bed near RED line Pets Ok
This beautiful Wrigleyville building is located just blocks from the lake! The Sheridan Red/Purple Line is only a 7 minute walk from your front door. You are only a few blocks East of everything Clark Street has to offer! Nightlife, restaurants, shops, and of course Wrigley Field!
This one bedroom one bath unit features hardwood floors and a separate eat-in kitchen. The living room has large windows which allows for plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been renovated with a dishwasher, and a separate dining nook.
Pets are welcome and laundry facilities are located on site
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269659
Property Id 269659

(RLNE5870937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Pine Grove 2E have any available units?
3720 Pine Grove 2E has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Pine Grove 2E have?
Some of 3720 Pine Grove 2E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Pine Grove 2E currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Pine Grove 2E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Pine Grove 2E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Pine Grove 2E is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Pine Grove 2E offer parking?
No, 3720 Pine Grove 2E does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Pine Grove 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Pine Grove 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Pine Grove 2E have a pool?
No, 3720 Pine Grove 2E does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Pine Grove 2E have accessible units?
No, 3720 Pine Grove 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Pine Grove 2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Pine Grove 2E has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3720 Pine Grove 2E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
4815-23 W Cortez St
4815 W Cortez St
Chicago, IL 60651
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity