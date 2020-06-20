3720 Pine Grove 2E

Amenities

3720 N Pine Grove 2E - Property Id: 269659



RENOVATED Lakeview 1 bed near RED line Pets Ok

This beautiful Wrigleyville building is located just blocks from the lake! The Sheridan Red/Purple Line is only a 7 minute walk from your front door. You are only a few blocks East of everything Clark Street has to offer! Nightlife, restaurants, shops, and of course Wrigley Field!

This one bedroom one bath unit features hardwood floors and a separate eat-in kitchen. The living room has large windows which allows for plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been renovated with a dishwasher, and a separate dining nook.

Pets are welcome and laundry facilities are located on site

