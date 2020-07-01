3660 N LAKE SHORE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Lovely 1 Bed/ 1 Bath on 44th Floor! Excellent Location! Available ASAP

Don't miss out on this fantastic Lakeview condo! Full amenity building with sundeck, laundry, doorman, bike room, party room and gym on site! Heat, A/C, water and basic cable included - along with 1 garage parking spot for additional $100. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout with plenty of light through this 44th floor condo. Updated kitchen with dishwasher and microwave! Enjoy plenty of closet space and your own private balcony to overlook fantastic city views! Call today for an appointment. Available ASAP