Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:02 PM

3660 N LAKE SHORE DR

3660 North Lake Shore Drive · (917) 232-2277
Location

3660 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Lovely 1 Bed/ 1 Bath on 44th Floor! Excellent Location! Available ASAP
Don't miss out on this fantastic Lakeview condo! Full amenity building with sundeck, laundry, doorman, bike room, party room and gym on site! Heat, A/C, water and basic cable included - along with 1 garage parking spot for additional $100. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout with plenty of light through this 44th floor condo. Updated kitchen with dishwasher and microwave! Enjoy plenty of closet space and your own private balcony to overlook fantastic city views! Call today for an appointment. Available ASAP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR have any available units?
3660 N LAKE SHORE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR have?
Some of 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3660 N LAKE SHORE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR offer parking?
Yes, 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR offers parking.
Does 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR have a pool?
No, 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR have accessible units?
Yes, 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR has accessible units.
Does 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 N LAKE SHORE DR has units with dishwashers.
