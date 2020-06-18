All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

3651 North Lakewood Avenue

3651 North Lakewood Avenue · (312) 883-3030
Location

3651 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Ideally located on coveted one-way Lakewood Ave in the Southport Corridor/Blaine School District this remarkable greystone SFH offers 5 bedrooms/4.1 bathrooms, a 4-stop elevator, with an open floor plan and impressive outdoor space. Enhanced with many recent improvements, this meticulously maintained home boasts espresso hardwood flooring, newly renovated bathrooms, beautiful custom moldings throughout, 4 bedrooms upstairs and an architecturally stunning staircase complete with custom pendant chandelier. The main level features an open floor plan with formal living room with bay window overlooking Lakewood, dining room, chef's kitchen overlooking a family room with soft gray cabinetry, commercial grade Viking appliances, large island and walk-in pantry. The 2nd level offers a gracious master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet and spa like bathroom with oversized steam shower, separate soaking tub and dual vanities. An additional bedroom/office and full bathroom complete this floor. The top level includes 2 additional bedrooms, newly remodeled bathroom with walk-in shower, an additional gathering room/playroom, office and access to the rooftop ideal for a future rooftop deck. The lower level features an oversized recreation/family room, additional bedroom, new full bathroom and oversized laundry room. The outdoor space is exceptional and all professionally landscaped - complete with an oversized partially covered deck accessible from the main floor family room, a large turfed backyard, custom built garage rooftop deck complete with pergola and planters, ability to build out a rooftop deck on the top of the home with gorgeous skyline views. All centrally located in this highly desired neighborhood within walking distance to all of the shops, restaurants, grocery, parks and transportation along Southport and Wrigley/Gallagher Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 North Lakewood Avenue have any available units?
3651 North Lakewood Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 North Lakewood Avenue have?
Some of 3651 North Lakewood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 North Lakewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3651 North Lakewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 North Lakewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3651 North Lakewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3651 North Lakewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3651 North Lakewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3651 North Lakewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 North Lakewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 North Lakewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3651 North Lakewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3651 North Lakewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3651 North Lakewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 North Lakewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 North Lakewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
