3651 North Lakewood Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Ideally located on coveted one-way Lakewood Ave in the Southport Corridor/Blaine School District this remarkable greystone SFH offers 5 bedrooms/4.1 bathrooms, a 4-stop elevator, with an open floor plan and impressive outdoor space. Enhanced with many recent improvements, this meticulously maintained home boasts espresso hardwood flooring, newly renovated bathrooms, beautiful custom moldings throughout, 4 bedrooms upstairs and an architecturally stunning staircase complete with custom pendant chandelier. The main level features an open floor plan with formal living room with bay window overlooking Lakewood, dining room, chef's kitchen overlooking a family room with soft gray cabinetry, commercial grade Viking appliances, large island and walk-in pantry. The 2nd level offers a gracious master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet and spa like bathroom with oversized steam shower, separate soaking tub and dual vanities. An additional bedroom/office and full bathroom complete this floor. The top level includes 2 additional bedrooms, newly remodeled bathroom with walk-in shower, an additional gathering room/playroom, office and access to the rooftop ideal for a future rooftop deck. The lower level features an oversized recreation/family room, additional bedroom, new full bathroom and oversized laundry room. The outdoor space is exceptional and all professionally landscaped - complete with an oversized partially covered deck accessible from the main floor family room, a large turfed backyard, custom built garage rooftop deck complete with pergola and planters, ability to build out a rooftop deck on the top of the home with gorgeous skyline views. All centrally located in this highly desired neighborhood within walking distance to all of the shops, restaurants, grocery, parks and transportation along Southport and Wrigley/Gallagher Way.