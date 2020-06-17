All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 365 North Canal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

365 North Canal

365 North Canal Street · (312) 348-5798
Location

365 North Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,817

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Being one of the city's trendiest and fast-growing neighborhoods, West Loop/Fulton River is the ideal location for all foodies looking for a hip place to have their next meal. With more restaurants than there are bars, you'll never have to worry about going hungry especially with Restaurant Row being around the corner. The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is within a close distance of this neighborhood - however, it holds more than just sporting events as some of the city's biggest music events are held inside. Maybe that's why Google and McDonald's are trying to rush their way into this neighborhood as well. Features: -Balcony in Most Options -Granite Counter Tops -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Co-working Space -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Huge Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Tanning and Grilling Deck -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 North Canal have any available units?
365 North Canal has a unit available for $2,817 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 North Canal have?
Some of 365 North Canal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 North Canal currently offering any rent specials?
365 North Canal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 North Canal pet-friendly?
No, 365 North Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 365 North Canal offer parking?
Yes, 365 North Canal does offer parking.
Does 365 North Canal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 North Canal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 North Canal have a pool?
No, 365 North Canal does not have a pool.
Does 365 North Canal have accessible units?
No, 365 North Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 365 North Canal have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 North Canal does not have units with dishwashers.
