3649 W BELMONT AVE

Amenities
Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in Avondale!
Stunning brick 3 year old construction in prime Avondale location! Spacious, luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment, with large, front private balcony. Chef's kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, quartz counters, and custom cabinets. Spa-quality baths with whirlpool and heated floors. Hardwood floors, pro closets, extra storage. Masonry garage parking included. Near cafes, shopping, Metra and Blue Line transportation. Reilly School, K-8, Schurz HS.