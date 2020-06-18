All apartments in Chicago
3649 W BELMONT AVE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:48 AM

3649 W BELMONT AVE

3649 West Belmont Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3649 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in Avondale!
Stunning brick 3 year old construction in prime Avondale location! Spacious, luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment, with large, front private balcony. Chef's kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, quartz counters, and custom cabinets. Spa-quality baths with whirlpool and heated floors. Hardwood floors, pro closets, extra storage. Masonry garage parking included. Near cafes, shopping, Metra and Blue Line transportation. Reilly School, K-8, Schurz HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 W BELMONT AVE have any available units?
3649 W BELMONT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 W BELMONT AVE have?
Some of 3649 W BELMONT AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 W BELMONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3649 W BELMONT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 W BELMONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3649 W BELMONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3649 W BELMONT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3649 W BELMONT AVE does offer parking.
Does 3649 W BELMONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 W BELMONT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 W BELMONT AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3649 W BELMONT AVE has a pool.
Does 3649 W BELMONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 3649 W BELMONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 W BELMONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 W BELMONT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
