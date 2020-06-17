3641 Dickens

Amenities
Terrific three bedroom one bathroom in the heart of Logan Square! Unit features beautiful rehabbed kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, ceramic tiled bathroom, huge bedrooms, large bright windows, amazing closet space, hardwood floors throughout, large patio, on-site janitor, parking available, and pet friendly! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease