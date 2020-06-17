All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

3641 Dickens

3641 W Dickens Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

3641 W Dickens Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Terrific three bedroom one bathroom in the heart of Logan Square! Unit features beautiful rehabbed kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, ceramic tiled bathroom, huge bedrooms, large bright windows, amazing closet space, hardwood floors throughout, large patio, on-site janitor, parking available, and pet friendly! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 Dickens have any available units?
3641 Dickens has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 Dickens have?
Some of 3641 Dickens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 Dickens currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Dickens isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Dickens pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 Dickens is pet friendly.
Does 3641 Dickens offer parking?
Yes, 3641 Dickens does offer parking.
Does 3641 Dickens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Dickens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Dickens have a pool?
No, 3641 Dickens does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Dickens have accessible units?
No, 3641 Dickens does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Dickens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 Dickens has units with dishwashers.
