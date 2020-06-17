All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
3630 N BOSWORTH AVE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:55 PM

3630 N BOSWORTH AVE

3630 North Bosworth Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3630 North Bosworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 2 BED IN LAKEVIEW~PARKING ($150/MO)
Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, separate dining room, ceiling fans, large bedrooms with good closet space, high end bath, and private balcony. Central heat & a/c. Garage parking available for additional $150/mo. No pets. Laundry and storage available on-site. Great location close to transportation, Southport Corridor restaurants, grocery, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE have any available units?
3630 N BOSWORTH AVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE have?
Some of 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3630 N BOSWORTH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE does offer parking.
Does 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE have a pool?
No, 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 N BOSWORTH AVE has units with dishwashers.
