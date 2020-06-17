3630 N BOSWORTH AVE

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 2 BED IN LAKEVIEW~PARKING ($150/MO)
Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, separate dining room, ceiling fans, large bedrooms with good closet space, high end bath, and private balcony. Central heat & a/c. Garage parking available for additional $150/mo. No pets. Laundry and storage available on-site. Great location close to transportation, Southport Corridor restaurants, grocery, shopping, and more!