Bright and spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Irving Park conveniently located off Elston Corridor. This top floor unit features a bright and sunny living room as soon as you walk into foyer. Spacious layout with separate dining room leads into a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is also an enclosed area off kitchen with space for small table and chairs. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, while 2nd bedroom has a sunny bonus room that can be used as office or additional storage. Garage parking and heat included. Bathroom has been updated with new vanity and tub refurbished - not reflected in photos. Unit has been updated with NEW windows. Washer/dryer in building. Short walk to grocers, dining and Addison Blue Line stop. I-90 easily accessible



(RLNE5524129)