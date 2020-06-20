All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

3614 Bosworth

3614 N Bosworth Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3614 N Bosworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Southport Corridor condo plus quality two bedroom, one bath features gorgeous kitchen with wraparound granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/range, built-in microwave, upgraded refrigerator, painstakingly restored gorgeous woodwork, large, separate living and dining rooms, marble bath with heated floors, queen size plus bedrooms, great closet space, in-unit laundry, outdoor patio with grill and close to restaurants, bars, shopping, nightlife and transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Bosworth have any available units?
3614 Bosworth has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Bosworth have?
Some of 3614 Bosworth's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Bosworth currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Bosworth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Bosworth pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Bosworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3614 Bosworth offer parking?
No, 3614 Bosworth does not offer parking.
Does 3614 Bosworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Bosworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Bosworth have a pool?
No, 3614 Bosworth does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Bosworth have accessible units?
No, 3614 Bosworth does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Bosworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Bosworth has units with dishwashers.
