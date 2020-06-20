3614 Bosworth

Amenities
Southport Corridor condo plus quality two bedroom, one bath features gorgeous kitchen with wraparound granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/range, built-in microwave, upgraded refrigerator, painstakingly restored gorgeous woodwork, large, separate living and dining rooms, marble bath with heated floors, queen size plus bedrooms, great closet space, in-unit laundry, outdoor patio with grill and close to restaurants, bars, shopping, nightlife and transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease