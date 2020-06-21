3604 W Roscoe St G

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Modern 1bd/1ba Garden Unit in Avondale! - Property Id: 292539



Available NOW! Check out this modern 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Avondale. Close to the Milwaukee corridor near shops, restaurants, bars, parks, Belmont blue line, 90/94, and more! This updated garden level apartment features updated finishes including shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops. Central Heat. Laundry in building. Easy street parking nearby. Cats and dogs ok (weight/breed restrictions apply). This unit will not last!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292539

Property Id 292539



(RLNE5834091)