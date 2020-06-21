All apartments in Chicago
Location

3604 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Modern 1bd/1ba Garden Unit in Avondale! - Property Id: 292539

Available NOW! Check out this modern 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Avondale. Close to the Milwaukee corridor near shops, restaurants, bars, parks, Belmont blue line, 90/94, and more! This updated garden level apartment features updated finishes including shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops. Central Heat. Laundry in building. Easy street parking nearby. Cats and dogs ok (weight/breed restrictions apply). This unit will not last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292539
Property Id 292539

(RLNE5834091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 W Roscoe St G have any available units?
3604 W Roscoe St G has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 W Roscoe St G have?
Some of 3604 W Roscoe St G's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 W Roscoe St G currently offering any rent specials?
3604 W Roscoe St G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 W Roscoe St G pet-friendly?
No, 3604 W Roscoe St G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3604 W Roscoe St G offer parking?
No, 3604 W Roscoe St G does not offer parking.
Does 3604 W Roscoe St G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 W Roscoe St G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 W Roscoe St G have a pool?
No, 3604 W Roscoe St G does not have a pool.
Does 3604 W Roscoe St G have accessible units?
No, 3604 W Roscoe St G does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 W Roscoe St G have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 W Roscoe St G does not have units with dishwashers.
