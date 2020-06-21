3604 W Roscoe St G

Amenities
Modern 1bd/1ba Garden Unit in Avondale! - Property Id: 292539
Available NOW! Check out this modern 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Avondale. Close to the Milwaukee corridor near shops, restaurants, bars, parks, Belmont blue line, 90/94, and more! This updated garden level apartment features updated finishes including shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops. Central Heat. Laundry in building. Easy street parking nearby. Cats and dogs ok (weight/breed restrictions apply). This unit will not last!
