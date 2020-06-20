360 West Hubbard St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Equal housing opportunity. Rates and availability change daily, contact agent for details. Carlson Realty Group Relocating and feeling overwhelmed? CRG has specialized in helping new hires, students, and couples rent sight-unseen for over 5 years. Whether you're seeking listings for a specific area or prefer help choosing a neighborhood: we give unbiased suggestions and will send listings with exact photos, addresses, and pricing. After narrowing down your top choices, we'll take walkthrough videos, assist with the application process and follow up after to make sure you like living in your new home. Testimonials available on our website!



Terms: One year lease