360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706

Available 08/04/20 RIVER NORTH ~ STUDIO & 1 BATH - 8/4 AVAILABLE - Property Id: 308623



***Availability and pricing is real-time, can change daily, and varies by lease term***This apartment features a combination living room/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, quartz countertops, designer Italian cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. There is hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen, and living/dining room, with wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedroom(s) and tiling in the bathroom(s). Outside is a private balcony with stunning views of the city. Heating and air-conditioning are centralized. Washer and dryer are in-unit. Community amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop pool with sundeck, fire pits, an outdoor kitchen and grills, a sun room with fireplace, a fully loaded entertainment lounge with gourmet kitchen, a theater media room with surround sound.Garage parking is available.

