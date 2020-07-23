All apartments in Chicago
360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706

360 West Hubbard Street · (773) 297-3974
Location

360 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2240 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,240

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 have any available units?
360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 has a unit available for $2,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 have?
Some of 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 currently offering any rent specials?
360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 is pet friendly.
Does 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 offer parking?
Yes, 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 offers parking.
Does 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 have a pool?
Yes, 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 has a pool.
Does 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 have accessible units?
No, 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 W Hubbard St # 01-0706 has units with dishwashers.
