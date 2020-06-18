All apartments in Chicago
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:59 PM

3554 North Broadway

3554 North Broadway · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1272673
Location

3554 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
*UNDER RENOVATION* Whole building is being remodeled now. Pictures reflect model unit and are finishes only. Must see unit in person for space/layout.

Utilities Included:
Water

Description:
Brand New Remodeled spacious one bedroom in fabulous courtyard building. Very sunny and bright. Laundry in unit, SS Appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors, window unit for heat/ac.
Short walk to lake, park, shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores. Just off Lake Shore Drive.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 North Broadway have any available units?
3554 North Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 North Broadway have?
Some of 3554 North Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3554 North Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3554 North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3554 North Broadway offer parking?
No, 3554 North Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3554 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3554 North Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 North Broadway have a pool?
No, 3554 North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3554 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3554 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3554 North Broadway has units with dishwashers.
