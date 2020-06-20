3550 North lakeshores Dr.

Amenities
Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath located in Lakeview's New York Building; known as the world's tallest masonry building. 700 Sq ft One Bed with Balcony. Valet parking for Rent with the building. Condo Highrise building in fantastic Lakeview location---multiple buses & express buses stop out front door. 6 blocks to 24-Hr Red Line & Wrigley Field. Lake Michigan, park, bike/running trails, golf course, tennis courts across street. Building amenities include: 24-hr Door man, Elevator, Laundry, exercise room. Beautiful Spe
Terms: One year lease