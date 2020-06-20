All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

3550 North lakeshores Dr.

3550 N Lake Shore Dr · (773) 837-3508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3550 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
tennis court
valet service
Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath located in Lakeview's New York Building; known as the world's tallest masonry building. 700 Sq ft One Bed with Balcony. Valet parking for Rent with the building. Condo Highrise building in fantastic Lakeview location---multiple buses & express buses stop out front door. 6 blocks to 24-Hr Red Line & Wrigley Field. Lake Michigan, park, bike/running trails, golf course, tennis courts across street. Building amenities include: 24-hr Door man, Elevator, Laundry, exercise room. Beautiful Spe

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 North lakeshores Dr. have any available units?
3550 North lakeshores Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 North lakeshores Dr. have?
Some of 3550 North lakeshores Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 North lakeshores Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3550 North lakeshores Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 North lakeshores Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3550 North lakeshores Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3550 North lakeshores Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3550 North lakeshores Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3550 North lakeshores Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 North lakeshores Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 North lakeshores Dr. have a pool?
No, 3550 North lakeshores Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3550 North lakeshores Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3550 North lakeshores Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 North lakeshores Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 North lakeshores Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
