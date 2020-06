Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

two br plus den or possible third br; central heat only

Sunny, spacious, rehabbed units in Logan Square featuring eat in kitchens, large living areas with separate dining rooms, and laundry onsite. Located on a beautiful tree lined block close to a variety of dining/entertainment options. (3) blocks to Tony's Finer Foods, less than (4) blocks to Mozart and Maple parks, and (2) blocks to the Armitage bus. Cat OK with additional fee.