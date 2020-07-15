Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3544 North Fremont
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3544 North Fremont
3544 N Fremont St
·
No Longer Available
Location
3544 N Fremont St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3544 North Fremont have any available units?
3544 North Fremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3544 North Fremont have?
Some of 3544 North Fremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3544 North Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
3544 North Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 North Fremont pet-friendly?
No, 3544 North Fremont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 3544 North Fremont offer parking?
Yes, 3544 North Fremont offers parking.
Does 3544 North Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 North Fremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 North Fremont have a pool?
No, 3544 North Fremont does not have a pool.
Does 3544 North Fremont have accessible units?
No, 3544 North Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 North Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 North Fremont has units with dishwashers.
