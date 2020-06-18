All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3529 N Reta Ave # 3r

3529 North Reta Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3529 North Reta Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2150 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/01/20 Recent rehab with updated kitchen w/ SS appliances - Property Id: 291522

Recent rehab top floor unit, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances incl dishwasher, hardwood flrs, updated & clean bathroom, private deck, shared deck on top of garage w/ bbq & furn, 2 good sized bedrooms, Central heat and AC, newer coin laundry on site, & bonus huge storage lockers in bsmt. Small Pets ok! 2 blocks to Wrigley and Red Line. All sorts of great restaurants & bars on Halsted & Clark.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291522
Property Id 291522

(RLNE5822719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r have any available units?
3529 N Reta Ave # 3r has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r have?
Some of 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r currently offering any rent specials?
3529 N Reta Ave # 3r isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r is pet friendly.
Does 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r offer parking?
Yes, 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r does offer parking.
Does 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r have a pool?
No, 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r does not have a pool.
Does 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r have accessible units?
No, 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3529 N Reta Ave # 3r has units with dishwashers.
