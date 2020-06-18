3529 N Reta Ave # 3r

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Recent rehab with updated kitchen w/ SS appliances - Property Id: 291522
Recent rehab top floor unit, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances incl dishwasher, hardwood flrs, updated & clean bathroom, private deck, shared deck on top of garage w/ bbq & furn, 2 good sized bedrooms, Central heat and AC, newer coin laundry on site, & bonus huge storage lockers in bsmt. Small Pets ok! 2 blocks to Wrigley and Red Line. All sorts of great restaurants & bars on Halsted & Clark.
Apply at TurboTenant:
Property Id 291522
