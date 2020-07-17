All apartments in Chicago
3528 W Fullerton Ave 02

3528 West Fullerton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3528 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3528 W FULLERTON, #02 - Property Id: 302594

Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, spacious living area, separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. Updated bathroom with stone tile and modern vanity. Large bedroom. Central a/c. Pet friendly building with additional pet fees and monthly pet rent. 15 min walk to Logan Sq Blue line. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood, Renovated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302594
Property Id 302594

(RLNE5930130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 have any available units?
3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 have?
Some of 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 currently offering any rent specials?
3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 is pet friendly.
Does 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 offer parking?
No, 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 does not offer parking.
Does 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 have a pool?
No, 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 does not have a pool.
Does 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 have accessible units?
No, 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 W Fullerton Ave 02 does not have units with dishwashers.
