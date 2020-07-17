3528 W Fullerton Ave 02

Amenities
3528 W FULLERTON, #02 - Property Id: 302594
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, spacious living area, separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. Updated bathroom with stone tile and modern vanity. Large bedroom. Central a/c. Pet friendly building with additional pet fees and monthly pet rent. 15 min walk to Logan Sq Blue line. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more.
Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood, Renovated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302594
(RLNE5930130)