3525 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities
Stunning 2BR/2BA Corner Unit w/Premium Features and Balcony.
Stunning 2BR/2BA corner unit w/premium features and balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, with crown/baseboard moldings, solid panel doors and exposed brick. Deluxe kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite counters and 42"cabinets. Entertainment center w/drybar. In unit W/D. Custom bath w/whirlpool tub, granite, natural stone & mosaic tile. Designer & recessed lighting. Central Heat/AC. Minutes to Kimball EL stop.
Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.