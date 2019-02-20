All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:37 AM

3525 West Belmont Avenue

3525 West Belmont Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1745189
Location

3525 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit O2W · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Stunning 2BR/2BA Corner Unit w/Premium Features and Balcony.
Stunning 2BR/2BA corner unit w/premium features and balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, with crown/baseboard moldings, solid panel doors and exposed brick. Deluxe kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite counters and 42"cabinets. Entertainment center w/drybar. In unit W/D. Custom bath w/whirlpool tub, granite, natural stone & mosaic tile. Designer & recessed lighting. Central Heat/AC. Minutes to Kimball EL stop.

Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
3525 West Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 3525 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3525 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 West Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3525 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 3525 West Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3525 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 West Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3525 West Belmont Avenue has a pool.
Does 3525 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3525 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 West Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
