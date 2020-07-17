3523 West Shakespeare Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Tidy first floor apartment in Logan Square. Professionally managed. Leasing Agent = Owner. Building has washer and dryer in the basement. New decks in the front and back. Large backyard with 1 space on the parking pad included in the rent. No security deposit. $75 application fee per tenant. $25 monthly pet fee per pet.