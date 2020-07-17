All apartments in Chicago
3523 West Shakespeare Avenue

3523 West Shakespeare Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3523 West Shakespeare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Tidy first floor apartment in Logan Square. Professionally managed. Leasing Agent = Owner. Building has washer and dryer in the basement. New decks in the front and back. Large backyard with 1 space on the parking pad included in the rent. No security deposit. $75 application fee per tenant. $25 monthly pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue have any available units?
3523 West Shakespeare Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue have?
Some of 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3523 West Shakespeare Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue offers parking.
Does 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue have a pool?
No, 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 West Shakespeare Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
