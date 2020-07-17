Rent Calculator
3522 N Broadway St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
3522 N Broadway St
3522 North Broadway
·
No Longer Available
Location
3522 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
N Broadway Central Air Dishwasher Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 302291
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302291
Property Id 302291
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5865593)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3522 N Broadway St have any available units?
3522 N Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3522 N Broadway St have?
Some of 3522 N Broadway St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3522 N Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
3522 N Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 N Broadway St pet-friendly?
No, 3522 N Broadway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 3522 N Broadway St offer parking?
No, 3522 N Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 3522 N Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 N Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 N Broadway St have a pool?
No, 3522 N Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 3522 N Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 3522 N Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 N Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 N Broadway St has units with dishwashers.
