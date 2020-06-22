All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3521 North Damen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3521 North Damen Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:02 PM

3521 North Damen Avenue

3521 North Damen Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1878984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3521 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Roscoe Village 3 Bed & 1 Bath, available June 1st. Unit features free Heat & Free Laundry In Building!!! Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors Throughout And Private Back Yard. Huge Living Room With Sun Room, Separate Large Dining Room Perfect For Entertaining & Dining. Close To Everything Roscoe Village & North Center Have To Offer, Shops, Restaurants & Pub Transport. One Garage Parking Included.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
3521 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 3521 North Damen Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3521 North Damen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3521 North Damen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3521 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3521 North Damen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3521 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 North Damen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3521 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3521 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3521 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3521 North Damen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2600 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
4857 North Paulina St. Apt.
4857 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity