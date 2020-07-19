All apartments in Chicago
3520 N Reta Ave 1W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3520 N Reta Ave 1W

3520 North Reta Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

3520 North Reta Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. Sep 19

$2,590

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1W Available 09/19/20 3520 NORTH RETA AVENUE, #1W - Property Id: 312717

Lake View 2 Bed 2 Bath
With superior exterior architecture and interior detail, 3525 N. Reta brings the best of European modern design to one of the most sought after streets in Lakeview - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Fireplace, Balcony, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3520-n-reta-ave-chicago-il-unit-1w/312717
Property Id 312717

(RLNE5956269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 N Reta Ave 1W have any available units?
3520 N Reta Ave 1W has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 N Reta Ave 1W have?
Some of 3520 N Reta Ave 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 N Reta Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
3520 N Reta Ave 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 N Reta Ave 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 N Reta Ave 1W is pet friendly.
Does 3520 N Reta Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 3520 N Reta Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 3520 N Reta Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3520 N Reta Ave 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 N Reta Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 3520 N Reta Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 3520 N Reta Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 3520 N Reta Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 N Reta Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 N Reta Ave 1W has units with dishwashers.
