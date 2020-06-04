All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3520 N Broadway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3520 N Broadway St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3520 N Broadway St

3520 North Broadway · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3520 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious! Heat included. . Walk to Red Line. - Property Id: 290631

Bright, corner living room renovated apartment. Two-bedroom / one-bath. Vintage with refinished original china cabinet in dining room and Murphy bed closet (now for entertainment center et al) in living room. Separate dining room and living room. Hardwood floors, hardwood trim. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher) with white cabinets quartz countertop and stainless steel backsplash.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290631
Property Id 290631

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 N Broadway St have any available units?
3520 N Broadway St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 N Broadway St have?
Some of 3520 N Broadway St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 N Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
3520 N Broadway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 N Broadway St pet-friendly?
No, 3520 N Broadway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3520 N Broadway St offer parking?
No, 3520 N Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 3520 N Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 N Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 N Broadway St have a pool?
No, 3520 N Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 3520 N Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 3520 N Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 N Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 N Broadway St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3520 N Broadway St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60642
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity