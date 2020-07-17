Amenities
Unit W2 Available 08/01/20 3512 N RACINE AVE, #W2 - Property Id: 304571
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Wrigleyville - Don't Miss Out!
Great 2 bedroom apartment located in Lakeview/Wrigleyville neighborhood! Just a short walk to the Belmont Red/Purple/Brown Line Stop! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry on site. Pet friendly building! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Laundry, Hardwood
