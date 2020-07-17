All apartments in Chicago
3512 N Racine Ave W2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3512 N Racine Ave W2

3512 North Racine Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

3512 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit W2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit W2 Available 08/01/20 3512 N RACINE AVE, #W2 - Property Id: 304571

Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Wrigleyville - Don't Miss Out!
Great 2 bedroom apartment located in Lakeview/Wrigleyville neighborhood! Just a short walk to the Belmont Red/Purple/Brown Line Stop! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry on site. Pet friendly building! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 N Racine Ave W2 have any available units?
3512 N Racine Ave W2 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 N Racine Ave W2 have?
Some of 3512 N Racine Ave W2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 N Racine Ave W2 currently offering any rent specials?
3512 N Racine Ave W2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 N Racine Ave W2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 N Racine Ave W2 is pet friendly.
Does 3512 N Racine Ave W2 offer parking?
No, 3512 N Racine Ave W2 does not offer parking.
Does 3512 N Racine Ave W2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 N Racine Ave W2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 N Racine Ave W2 have a pool?
No, 3512 N Racine Ave W2 does not have a pool.
Does 3512 N Racine Ave W2 have accessible units?
No, 3512 N Racine Ave W2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 N Racine Ave W2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 N Racine Ave W2 does not have units with dishwashers.
