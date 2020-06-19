3510 Cortland

Amenities
Gut rehabbed two bedroom, one bathroom gut rehab in the heart of Logan Square! Unit features central air, updated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, beautiful new bathrooms, Jacuzzi, king sized bedrooms, high ceiling,s amazing closet space, hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer and dryer, private balcony, and pets welcome! Walking distance to Logan Square Blue Line, restaurants, shopping, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease