Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

3510 Cortland

3510 W Cortland St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3510 W Cortland St, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gut rehabbed two bedroom, one bathroom gut rehab in the heart of Logan Square! Unit features central air, updated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, beautiful new bathrooms, Jacuzzi, king sized bedrooms, high ceiling,s amazing closet space, hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer and dryer, private balcony, and pets welcome! Walking distance to Logan Square Blue Line, restaurants, shopping, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Cortland have any available units?
3510 Cortland has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Cortland have?
Some of 3510 Cortland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Cortland currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Cortland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Cortland pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Cortland is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Cortland offer parking?
No, 3510 Cortland does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Cortland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 Cortland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Cortland have a pool?
No, 3510 Cortland does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Cortland have accessible units?
No, 3510 Cortland does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Cortland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Cortland has units with dishwashers.
