3508 W Cortland St 3S

Amenities
Unit 3S Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed w/ in unit laundry in Logan Square - Property Id: 264749
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Logan Square. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, SS Appliances, Dishwasher, in-unit W/D, and Central heat. Spacious bedrooms, great closet space, private balcony and newly updated baths! Cats and Dogs under 45lbs welcome! Walk to Armitage, I-90, shops, restaurants, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264749
Property Id 264749
(RLNE5714096)