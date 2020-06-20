All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3508 W Cortland St 3S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3508 W Cortland St 3S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3508 W Cortland St 3S

3508 West Cortland Street · (773) 629-1316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3508 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3S Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed w/ in unit laundry in Logan Square - Property Id: 264749

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Logan Square. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, SS Appliances, Dishwasher, in-unit W/D, and Central heat. Spacious bedrooms, great closet space, private balcony and newly updated baths! Cats and Dogs under 45lbs welcome! Walk to Armitage, I-90, shops, restaurants, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264749
Property Id 264749

(RLNE5714096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 W Cortland St 3S have any available units?
3508 W Cortland St 3S has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 W Cortland St 3S have?
Some of 3508 W Cortland St 3S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 W Cortland St 3S currently offering any rent specials?
3508 W Cortland St 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 W Cortland St 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 W Cortland St 3S is pet friendly.
Does 3508 W Cortland St 3S offer parking?
No, 3508 W Cortland St 3S does not offer parking.
Does 3508 W Cortland St 3S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 W Cortland St 3S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 W Cortland St 3S have a pool?
No, 3508 W Cortland St 3S does not have a pool.
Does 3508 W Cortland St 3S have accessible units?
No, 3508 W Cortland St 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 W Cortland St 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 W Cortland St 3S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3508 W Cortland St 3S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity