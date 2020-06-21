All apartments in Chicago
3506 S State Street 403

3506 South Halsted Street · (312) 328-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3506 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60609
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 403 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Park Boulevard - Property Id: 55241

4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex - 1,964 sq. ft.

Move-in ready!

Includes a private balcony with north, west and southern views. Includes one covered parking space, walk-in closets, master bath, open kitchen, granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and much more!

This unit has a lovely view of SOX field, is near IIT, Starbucks, Jimmy Johns, PNC Bank, FedEx Kinko's.

The building is so close to many transit options! One block from Red and Green CTA stations, 10 mins from the Loop, Metra Stop nearby, Close to I-90/I-94, I-55 and Lake Shore Drive.

Currently renting for $3,200 per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55241
Property Id 55241

(RLNE5820159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 S State Street 403 have any available units?
3506 S State Street 403 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 S State Street 403 have?
Some of 3506 S State Street 403's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 S State Street 403 currently offering any rent specials?
3506 S State Street 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 S State Street 403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 S State Street 403 is pet friendly.
Does 3506 S State Street 403 offer parking?
Yes, 3506 S State Street 403 does offer parking.
Does 3506 S State Street 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 S State Street 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 S State Street 403 have a pool?
No, 3506 S State Street 403 does not have a pool.
Does 3506 S State Street 403 have accessible units?
No, 3506 S State Street 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 S State Street 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 S State Street 403 has units with dishwashers.
