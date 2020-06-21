3506 S State Street 403

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Park Boulevard - Property Id: 55241



4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex - 1,964 sq. ft.



Move-in ready!



Includes a private balcony with north, west and southern views. Includes one covered parking space, walk-in closets, master bath, open kitchen, granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and much more!



This unit has a lovely view of SOX field, is near IIT, Starbucks, Jimmy Johns, PNC Bank, FedEx Kinko's.



The building is so close to many transit options! One block from Red and Green CTA stations, 10 mins from the Loop, Metra Stop nearby, Close to I-90/I-94, I-55 and Lake Shore Drive.



Currently renting for $3,200 per month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55241

