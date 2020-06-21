347 W Chestnut St # 1708

Amenities

Available 07/07/20 Stunning 1 bed / 1 bath w/ dishwasher & hardwood! - Property Id: 293455



***Availability and pricing is real-time, can change daily, and varies by lease term***This apartment features an open-concept living room/dining area as well an eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a disposal. There is plank flooring throughout the unit with tiling in the bathroom(s). The unit amenities include air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, ample closet space, and a private balcony. The community amenities include a rooftop deck with grills, an outdoor pool and spa, a 24 hour concierge, a fitness center, a resident lounge, a business center, an arcade gaming center, a coffee bar, a dog wash and grooming station, elevators, and bike storage. Pets are welcome! Reserved and unreserved garage parking is available. This apartment is less than a five minute drive to the Chicago Brown Line Station.PHOTOS ARE AN EXAMPLE OF SIMILAR UNITS WITHIN THE BUILDING, ACTUAL UNIT MAY VARY.

