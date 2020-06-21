All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 347 W Chestnut St # 1708.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
347 W Chestnut St # 1708
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

347 W Chestnut St # 1708

347 W Chestnut St · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

347 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2039 · Avail. Jul 7

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Available 07/07/20 Stunning 1 bed / 1 bath w/ dishwasher & hardwood! - Property Id: 293455

***Availability and pricing is real-time, can change daily, and varies by lease term***This apartment features an open-concept living room/dining area as well an eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a disposal. There is plank flooring throughout the unit with tiling in the bathroom(s). The unit amenities include air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, ample closet space, and a private balcony. The community amenities include a rooftop deck with grills, an outdoor pool and spa, a 24 hour concierge, a fitness center, a resident lounge, a business center, an arcade gaming center, a coffee bar, a dog wash and grooming station, elevators, and bike storage. Pets are welcome! Reserved and unreserved garage parking is available. This apartment is less than a five minute drive to the Chicago Brown Line Station.PHOTOS ARE AN EXAMPLE OF SIMILAR UNITS WITHIN THE BUILDING, ACTUAL UNIT MAY VARY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293455
Property Id 293455

(RLNE5830638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 have any available units?
347 W Chestnut St # 1708 has a unit available for $2,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 have?
Some of 347 W Chestnut St # 1708's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 currently offering any rent specials?
347 W Chestnut St # 1708 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 is pet friendly.
Does 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 offer parking?
Yes, 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 does offer parking.
Does 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 have a pool?
Yes, 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 has a pool.
Does 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 have accessible units?
No, 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 does not have accessible units.
Does 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 W Chestnut St # 1708 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 347 W Chestnut St # 1708?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
1326 W Diversey
1326 West Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity