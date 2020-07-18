All apartments in Chicago
3463 S Archer Avenue
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

3463 S Archer Avenue

3463 South Archer Avenue · (773) 697-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3463 South Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
McKinley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
second floor above storefront, Archer and 35th St, updated 2BR/1BA, condo quality and meticulously maintained by owner! Features hardwood floors, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit laundry, central air, outdoor space, and parking available, and right by the Orange Line, Western and Archer bus routes! All applicants must have 700 credit scores for consideration. $65 credit/background check per person 18, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. Parking spot also available for $75/mo. No 3rd party applications accepted. Cats permitted with $200 non-refundable pet fee each.Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 S Archer Avenue have any available units?
3463 S Archer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 S Archer Avenue have?
Some of 3463 S Archer Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 S Archer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3463 S Archer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 S Archer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3463 S Archer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3463 S Archer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3463 S Archer Avenue offers parking.
Does 3463 S Archer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 S Archer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 S Archer Avenue have a pool?
No, 3463 S Archer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3463 S Archer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3463 S Archer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 S Archer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 S Archer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
