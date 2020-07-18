3463 S Archer Avenue

Amenities
second floor above storefront, Archer and 35th St, updated 2BR/1BA, condo quality and meticulously maintained by owner! Features hardwood floors, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit laundry, central air, outdoor space, and parking available, and right by the Orange Line, Western and Archer bus routes! All applicants must have 700 credit scores for consideration. $65 credit/background check per person 18, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. Parking spot also available for $75/mo. No 3rd party applications accepted. Cats permitted with $200 non-refundable pet fee each.Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now!