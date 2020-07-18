Rent Calculator
Home
Chicago, IL
3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue
3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue
3453 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3453 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
North Park
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LARGE AND BRIGHT END UNIT IN GOOD CONDITION. WALK TO NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY. ASMT. INCLUDES HEAT,GAS,WATER,COMMON INS. A MUST SEE. . .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have any available units?
3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue offer parking?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have a pool?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
