All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue

3453 West Bryn Mawr Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3453 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
North Park

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LARGE AND BRIGHT END UNIT IN GOOD CONDITION. WALK TO NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY. ASMT. INCLUDES HEAT,GAS,WATER,COMMON INS. A MUST SEE. . .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have any available units?
3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue offer parking?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have a pool?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3453 West BRYN MAWR Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College