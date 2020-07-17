345 North Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606 Near West Side
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Unit 304 Available 08/01/20 ON THE RIVER Two bed/1 bath; IN UNIT LAUNDRY - Property Id: 301822
Building on River with Deck and Grill
Loft Style Building Partial Rehab Newer Kitchen Hardwood Flooring Electric Heat Window A/C included Internet Included Laundry In Unit New Bathroom Pet Friendly $50 fee Doorman Walk-in Closet Deck
Facilities and Amenities Elevators Receiving Room Storage Locker Bike Room Trash Chutes Standard In-Unit Features Dishwasher Washer Dryer Hookup AC Unit Hardwood Floors Vaulted Ceilings Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301822 Property Id 301822
(RLNE5861565)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have any available units?
345 N Canal St 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 N Canal St 304 have?
Some of 345 N Canal St 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 N Canal St 304 currently offering any rent specials?
345 N Canal St 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 N Canal St 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 N Canal St 304 is pet friendly.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 offer parking?
No, 345 N Canal St 304 does not offer parking.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 N Canal St 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have a pool?
No, 345 N Canal St 304 does not have a pool.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have accessible units?
No, 345 N Canal St 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 N Canal St 304 has units with dishwashers.