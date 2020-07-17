All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 345 N Canal St 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
345 N Canal St 304
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

345 N Canal St 304

345 North Canal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

345 North Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606
Near West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Unit 304 Available 08/01/20 ON THE RIVER Two bed/1 bath; IN UNIT LAUNDRY - Property Id: 301822

Building on River with Deck and Grill

Loft Style Building
Partial Rehab
Newer Kitchen
Hardwood Flooring
Electric Heat
Window A/C included
Internet Included
Laundry In Unit
New Bathroom
Pet Friendly $50 fee
Doorman
Walk-in Closet
Deck

Facilities and Amenities
Elevators
Receiving Room
Storage Locker
Bike Room
Trash Chutes
Standard In-Unit Features
Dishwasher
Washer Dryer Hookup
AC Unit
Hardwood Floors
Vaulted Ceilings
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301822
Property Id 301822

(RLNE5861565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 N Canal St 304 have any available units?
345 N Canal St 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 N Canal St 304 have?
Some of 345 N Canal St 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 N Canal St 304 currently offering any rent specials?
345 N Canal St 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 N Canal St 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 N Canal St 304 is pet friendly.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 offer parking?
No, 345 N Canal St 304 does not offer parking.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 N Canal St 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have a pool?
No, 345 N Canal St 304 does not have a pool.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have accessible units?
No, 345 N Canal St 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 N Canal St 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 N Canal St 304 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60660
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
2200 W Foster Ave
2200 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College