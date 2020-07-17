345 N Canal St 304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator bbq/grill bike storage internet access

Unit 304 Available 08/01/20 ON THE RIVER Two bed/1 bath; IN UNIT LAUNDRY - Property Id: 301822



Building on River with Deck and Grill



Loft Style Building

Partial Rehab

Newer Kitchen

Hardwood Flooring

Electric Heat

Window A/C included

Internet Included

Laundry In Unit

New Bathroom

Pet Friendly $50 fee

Doorman

Walk-in Closet

Deck



Facilities and Amenities

Elevators

Receiving Room

Storage Locker

Bike Room

Trash Chutes

Standard In-Unit Features

Dishwasher

Washer Dryer Hookup

AC Unit

Hardwood Floors

Vaulted Ceilings

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301822

Property Id 301822



(RLNE5861565)