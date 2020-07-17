343 W Old Town Ct 608

Amenities
Fabulous corner unit in Old Town! - Property Id: 299946
Fabulous corner unit in Old Town! Sun-drenched 2bed, 2bath split floor plan with balcony. Huge windows with gorgeous tree line and city views from every room! Generous bedroom & bath sizes. Great closet space and walk-in master closet. Open concept living. In unit Washer & dryer. Storage unit. Elevator & pet friendly building! Walk to Wells Street, Clybourn Corridor, Red Line & grocery stores. Rent Includes, heat, water, gas, cable, internet and 1 garage parking spot.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/343-w-old-town-ct-chicago-il-unit-608/299946
Property Id 299946
(RLNE5946703)