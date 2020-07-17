All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

343 W Old Town Ct 608

343 West Old Town Court · (847) 664-9667
Location

343 West Old Town Court, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 608 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Fabulous corner unit in Old Town! - Property Id: 299946

Fabulous corner unit in Old Town! Sun-drenched 2bed, 2bath split floor plan with balcony. Huge windows with gorgeous tree line and city views from every room! Generous bedroom & bath sizes. Great closet space and walk-in master closet. Open concept living. In unit Washer & dryer. Storage unit. Elevator & pet friendly building! Walk to Wells Street, Clybourn Corridor, Red Line & grocery stores. Rent Includes, heat, water, gas, cable, internet and 1 garage parking spot.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/343-w-old-town-ct-chicago-il-unit-608/299946
Property Id 299946

(RLNE5946703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 W Old Town Ct 608 have any available units?
343 W Old Town Ct 608 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 W Old Town Ct 608 have?
Some of 343 W Old Town Ct 608's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 W Old Town Ct 608 currently offering any rent specials?
343 W Old Town Ct 608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 W Old Town Ct 608 pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 W Old Town Ct 608 is pet friendly.
Does 343 W Old Town Ct 608 offer parking?
Yes, 343 W Old Town Ct 608 offers parking.
Does 343 W Old Town Ct 608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 W Old Town Ct 608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 W Old Town Ct 608 have a pool?
No, 343 W Old Town Ct 608 does not have a pool.
Does 343 W Old Town Ct 608 have accessible units?
No, 343 W Old Town Ct 608 does not have accessible units.
Does 343 W Old Town Ct 608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 W Old Town Ct 608 has units with dishwashers.
