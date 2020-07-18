All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3424 W. Foster 2

3424 W Foster Ave · (773) 321-8227
Location

3424 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 BR/1 BA Renovated in North Park - Property Id: 265569

Recently renovated large 2 BR/1 BA! Separate dining and living room! The open concept gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliance including a full size dishwasher.

New, crisp white bathroom. New plumbing and electric. Hardwood floors throughout.

HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED
No security deposit
Easy Street Parking
Cats okay, No dogs

Contact Julie for Showings!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3424-w.-foster-chicago-il-unit-2/265569
Property Id 265569

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5961065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 W. Foster 2 have any available units?
3424 W. Foster 2 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 W. Foster 2 have?
Some of 3424 W. Foster 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 W. Foster 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3424 W. Foster 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 W. Foster 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3424 W. Foster 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3424 W. Foster 2 offer parking?
No, 3424 W. Foster 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3424 W. Foster 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 W. Foster 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 W. Foster 2 have a pool?
No, 3424 W. Foster 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3424 W. Foster 2 have accessible units?
No, 3424 W. Foster 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 W. Foster 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 W. Foster 2 has units with dishwashers.
